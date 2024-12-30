Pep Guardiola's 500th Game: More Relief than Celebration

Pep Guardiola marked a milestone of 500 games as Manchester City's manager with a crucial 2-0 victory over Leicester City. The win ended a five-game winless streak for the team, providing much-needed relief.

Despite the victory, Guardiola has tempered expectations, stating that Manchester City has 'no chance' of clinching a fifth consecutive Premier League title. The win leaves City significantly behind Liverpool, who lead the league by 14 points with a game in hand.

Following the match, Guardiola expressed relief rather than joy, acknowledging that just securing a victory has become a challenge for the team. With this victory, Guardiola's career record stands at 362 wins from 500 games. He thanked his players for lifting his spirits on this commemorative day.

