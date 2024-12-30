Left Menu

Pep Guardiola's 500th Game: More Relief than Celebration

Pep Guardiola celebrated his 500th game managing Manchester City with a 2-0 victory over Leicester, ending a winless streak. Despite this achievement, Guardiola dismissed hopes of securing a fifth consecutive Premier League title, emphasizing other challenges as City's win left them 14 points behind the leading Liverpool.

Pep Guardiola marked a milestone of 500 games as Manchester City's manager with a crucial 2-0 victory over Leicester City. The win ended a five-game winless streak for the team, providing much-needed relief.

Despite the victory, Guardiola has tempered expectations, stating that Manchester City has 'no chance' of clinching a fifth consecutive Premier League title. The win leaves City significantly behind Liverpool, who lead the league by 14 points with a game in hand.

Following the match, Guardiola expressed relief rather than joy, acknowledging that just securing a victory has become a challenge for the team. With this victory, Guardiola's career record stands at 362 wins from 500 games. He thanked his players for lifting his spirits on this commemorative day.

(With inputs from agencies.)

