India's Struggle in the 2nd Innings: Cummins' Triple Strike

In a gripping second innings against Australia, India was bowled out for 155 in 79.1 overs. Yashasvi Jaiswal led the scoring with 84 runs, while Pat Cummins spearheaded Australia's attack, clinching three crucial wickets.

India's batting lineup collapsed under the pressure, with notable failures from key players like Virat Kohli and KL Rahul, both falling cheaply. Australia's bowlers, including Cummins and Starc, dominated the match with their precision and pace.

The all-out score was a significant setback for India as the bowling prowess of Cummins and his teammates overpowered them, setting the stage for an intense series conclusion.

