India's Struggle in the 2nd Innings: Cummins' Triple Strike

India faced a challenging second innings against Australia, scoring 155 all out. Pat Cummins claimed three vital wickets, with Jaiswal scoring the highest at 84 runs. Despite efforts from key players, Australia's bowling unit dominated, showcasing their skills with both pace and spin, leading India to a low total.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 30-12-2024 12:39 IST | Created: 30-12-2024 12:01 IST
Team India (Photo: @BCCI/X) Image Credit: ANI
In a gripping second innings against Australia, India was bowled out for 155 in 79.1 overs. Yashasvi Jaiswal led the scoring with 84 runs, while Pat Cummins spearheaded Australia's attack, clinching three crucial wickets.

India's batting lineup collapsed under the pressure, with notable failures from key players like Virat Kohli and KL Rahul, both falling cheaply. Australia's bowlers, including Cummins and Starc, dominated the match with their precision and pace.

The all-out score was a significant setback for India as the bowling prowess of Cummins and his teammates overpowered them, setting the stage for an intense series conclusion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

