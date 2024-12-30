India's Nitish Reddy: Rising Star Amidst Challenges

In a high-octane Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, India found a glimmer of hope amid defeat through the promising talents of Nitish Kumar Reddy and the unyielding bowling of Jasprit Bumrah. The young all-rounder made headlines with a scintillating maiden Test century that captured the cricketing world's attention.

After the critical dismissal of Rishabh Pant left India struggling at 191/6, Nitish, with backing from Washington Sundar, turned the tables with a dynamic knock that included a celebratory 'Pushpa' touch on reaching his fifty. Captain Rohit Sharma, full of praise for the 21-year-old, emphasized Nitish's potential and his adaptability under pressure.

With Rohit acknowledging Bumrah's consistent brilliance with the ball, he highlighted the lack of support for the stellar bowler in the match. Despite Bumrah's impressive figures of 9/156, India's defeat by 184 runs means they head to Sydney aiming to even the series at 2-2.

