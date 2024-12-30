Bumrah Leading ICC Test Cricketer Nominations with Remarkable Performance

India's acclaimed fast bowler, Jasprit Bumrah, has been nominated for the ICC Test Cricketer of the Year award, standing out as a key performer in 2024. The fast bowler, who made a strong comeback after back injury rehabilitation, captured 71 wickets across 13 matches with an average of 14.92 and a strike rate of 30.16. His sensational spells especially during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia have placed him at the forefront of bowling excellence.

Meanwhile, England's Joe Root also features prominently in the nomination list after a prolific year, having amassed 1,556 runs from 17 Tests at an average of 55.57. Root reached the 1,000-run milestone in a calendar year for the fifth time in his career, adding six centuries and five half-centuries to his achievements.

Joining them in the spotlight are England's breakout performer Harry Brook and Sri Lanka's Kamindu Mendis. Brook scored 1,100 runs, while Mendis achieved an average of 74.92 with significant innings that helped Sri Lanka's push towards the ICC World Test Championship Final. The ICC highlighted their performances as standout moments of resilience and skill in Test cricket over the past year.

(With inputs from agencies.)