Left Menu

New Zealand Clinches Series with Dominant Bowling Performance

New Zealand secured a series win against Sri Lanka with a 45-run victory in the second Twenty20 international. Key bowler Jacob Duffy's 4-15 led New Zealand to defend their 186-5 total. Sri Lanka captain Charith Asalanka acknowledged the team's deficiency in finishing games as a crucial factor in their defeats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mountmaunganui | Updated: 30-12-2024 16:29 IST | Created: 30-12-2024 16:07 IST
New Zealand Clinches Series with Dominant Bowling Performance
national cricket stadium Image Credit:

New Zealand outclassed Sri Lanka in the second Twenty20 international, winning by 45 runs to gain an unassailable lead in the three-match series. The match saw exceptional performances from New Zealand's bowlers, who defended a total of 186-5, dismissing Sri Lanka for 141.

Jacob Duffy emerged as the standout performer for New Zealand, claiming key wickets and delivering figures of 4-15. His precise bowling dismantled Sri Lanka's batting lineup just when they seemed likely to challenge the target, further cementing his dominance.

Sri Lanka's captain Charith Asalanka expressed disappointment, emphasizing the team's struggles to close games effectively. Despite strong performances from some batsmen, the Sri Lankan chase faltered once again, showcasing the critical need to finish matches strongly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi Police's Action on Privacy Breach Probe

Delhi Police's Action on Privacy Breach Probe

 India
2
Telangana Pays Tribute to Former PM Manmohan Singh

Telangana Pays Tribute to Former PM Manmohan Singh

 India
3
Rajnath Singh Highlights India's Security Challenges

Rajnath Singh Highlights India's Security Challenges

 India
4
A Legacy of Peace: Remembering former President Jimmy Carter

A Legacy of Peace: Remembering former President Jimmy Carter

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lightning Network Micropayments: Transforming Incentives in Digital Knowledge Markets

Building Public Support for Active Transportation: The Key to Sustainable Mobility

Transforming Public Transport: Adapting to Seniors' Needs in a Digitalizing World

Digital Transformation and Its Impact on Elderly Care Services Across Chinese Regions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024