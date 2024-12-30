New Zealand Clinches Series with Dominant Bowling Performance
New Zealand secured a series win against Sri Lanka with a 45-run victory in the second Twenty20 international. Key bowler Jacob Duffy's 4-15 led New Zealand to defend their 186-5 total. Sri Lanka captain Charith Asalanka acknowledged the team's deficiency in finishing games as a crucial factor in their defeats.
New Zealand outclassed Sri Lanka in the second Twenty20 international, winning by 45 runs to gain an unassailable lead in the three-match series. The match saw exceptional performances from New Zealand's bowlers, who defended a total of 186-5, dismissing Sri Lanka for 141.
Jacob Duffy emerged as the standout performer for New Zealand, claiming key wickets and delivering figures of 4-15. His precise bowling dismantled Sri Lanka's batting lineup just when they seemed likely to challenge the target, further cementing his dominance.
Sri Lanka's captain Charith Asalanka expressed disappointment, emphasizing the team's struggles to close games effectively. Despite strong performances from some batsmen, the Sri Lankan chase faltered once again, showcasing the critical need to finish matches strongly.
