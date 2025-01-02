Left Menu

Seko Fofana Joins Rennes: New Chapter for Midfield Maestro

Ivory Coast midfielder Seko Fofana leaves Saudi Arabia to join Rennes with a long-term contract. The 29-year-old previously aided Lens to a commendable Ligue 1 finish and now aims to elevate Rennes’ positioning. Fofana's experience is anticipated to spark a turnaround for the club.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rennes | Updated: 02-01-2025 09:20 IST | Created: 02-01-2025 09:20 IST
Ivory Coast midfielder Seko Fofana has transitioned from a short stint in Saudi Arabia to a freshly inked long-term deal with French club Rennes.

Fofana, aged 29, was instrumental in Lens achieving a second-place finish in Ligue 1 during the 2022-23 season. Rennes is hopeful he will deliver similar success for the Brittany club. The midfielder has committed to a four-and-a-half-year contract, although financial details remain undisclosed. Currently, the team is positioned 12th in the league.

Expressing optimism, Fofana stated, "There are some talented players at Rennes, and I don't think the club is where it should be." He aims to leverage upcoming games to demonstrate the club's potential. Fofana previously scored 21 goals and provided 12 assists in 112 appearances for Lens and has a diverse professional history, including time with Al Nassr and Al-Ettifaq in Saudi Arabia and Udinese in Serie A. Internationally, he has represented Ivory Coast 25 times and crowed an Africa Cup of Nations champion.

