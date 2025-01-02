Rohit Sharma's Test Future in Jeopardy as India Faces Australia Showdown

Rohit Sharma's tenure as India's Test captain appears uncertain as doubts cloud his participation in the final Test against Australia on Friday. His recent form, yielding a mere 31 runs across five innings, has sparked speculation about his future in the team.

Head coach Gautam Gambhir, when pressed, gave no assurances about Sharma's inclusion, stating, 'We will take a call on the playing XI after looking at the pitch.' If left out, Sharma would make history as the first Indian skipper to be dropped on account of form.

The stakes are high, with a victory vital for India to secure a spot in the World Test Final, contingent also on Sri Lanka's performance. As the team grapples with internal strife, including Rohit's form and possible strategic changes, Australia's team, buoyed by players like Steve Smith, remains a formidable opponent.

(With inputs from agencies.)