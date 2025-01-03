Left Menu

Teen Titan Luke Littler Sets Sights on Darts Glory

Teen darts sensation Luke Littler defeated Stephen Bunting 6-1, advancing to face Michael van Gerwen in the PDC World Darts Championship final. Littler, showcasing impressive skill, overcame Bunting, while van Gerwen overcame Chris Dobey, setting the stage for a high-stakes showdown.

Updated: 03-01-2025 04:53 IST | Created: 03-01-2025 04:53 IST
Teenage darts prodigy Luke "The Nuke" Littler showcased his exceptional talent by overpowering Stephen Bunting with a decisive 6-1 victory on Thursday. This win sets the stage for a thrilling title clash against Dutch darts veteran Michael van Gerwen in the PDC World Darts Championship final.

The 17-year-old Littler, who astonished the darts world last year by reaching his first final, quickly established a 4-0 lead. Although Bunting temporarily regained momentum by taking the fifth set, Littler's resolute composure and precision allowed him to ultimately surge ahead to a 5-1 advantage, concluding with a commanding bullseye checkout.

Reflecting on his upcoming match against van Gerwen, Littler expressed excitement, "I can't wait for tomorrow night... if we both play like tonight, it's going to be really good." The final promises a captivating duel, as Littler aims for his first world title against van Gerwen, a three-time champion driven by fierce ambition to claim another crown.

(With inputs from agencies.)

