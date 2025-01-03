Left Menu

India's Struggles Continue in Sydney Test Against Australia

India faced continued batting challenges in the fifth test against Australia, ending the session at 57/3. Despite Kohli's close call, India's top order faltered, losing early wickets. Skipper Jasprit Bumrah, stepping in for Rohit Sharma who chose to sit out, won the toss but faced pressure to retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-01-2025 07:17 IST | Created: 03-01-2025 07:17 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

India's cricket team faced further challenges at the Sydney Cricket Ground, concluding the opening session at 57 for three against Australia. KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal were dismissed cheaply, highlighting ongoing issues in the top order.

In a moment of high tension, Virat Kohli narrowly escaped dismissal but safely reached lunch at 12 not out. Stand-in skipper Jasprit Bumrah opted to bat after winning the toss, despite conditions favoring bowling.

India, aiming to retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, struggled early, and controversy surrounded Rohit Sharma's absence, which Bumrah described as a voluntary decision reflecting team unity. Australia, leading the series, had earlier turned fortunes in their favor after an initial loss.

(With inputs from agencies.)

