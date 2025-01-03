Left Menu

India's Rocky Start: 57 for 3 at Lunch in Series Finale Against Australia

India is at 57 for three at lunch on day one of the Test series finale against Australia. KL Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Shubman Gill have been dismissed. Virat Kohli remains not out at 12, surviving an early scare. India, captained by Jasprit Bumrah in Rohit Sharma’s absence, trails the series 1-2.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sydney | Updated: 03-01-2025 07:25 IST | Created: 03-01-2025 07:25 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Australia

As the fifth and final Test between India and Australia commenced on Friday, India faced a challenging start, reaching 57 for three at lunch. Openers KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal departed early, scoring 4 and 10 respectively. Shubman Gill added some resistance with 20 runs but was dismissed just before the lunch break.

Virat Kohli, batting at 12, survived a near miss on the first ball he faced but continued steadying India's innings. The series has seen dramatic turns, and with India trailing 1-2, the task ahead is uphill as they seek to level the series in this climactic test.

Notably, India's captain Rohit Sharma opted to rest for this crucial encounter, with Jasprit Bumrah taking over as acting captain and walking out for the toss. Australia's Nathan Lyon and Scott Boland have been effective, each claiming a wicket to keep the pressure on the Indian side.

(With inputs from agencies.)

