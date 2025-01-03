Bumrah Steps Up as Rohit Rests in BGT Final Match

In a surprising turn of events, stand-in captain Jasprit Bumrah took center stage in Sydney on Friday, as he led India against Australia in the final match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The change in leadership came after regular captain Rohit Sharma opted to rest, showcasing remarkable selflessness and unity within the team.

Speaking at the toss, Bumrah assured that this decision was for the team's best interest, highlighting the collective spirit prevailing among Indian players. Despite the ongoing challenges, particularly in batting, Bumrah remained positive, hoping to deliver an exciting match on the iconic Sydney Cricket Ground.

Amidst this backdrop, India's batting woes continue, with Rohit struggling to find his form. After an underwhelming performance in the ongoing series, young players are under pressure to step up and support the team in reaching competitive totals. As the game unfolded, India's lineup saw significant changes, including the debut of Prasidh Krishna, after Akash Deep's injury. This pivotal match features India's promising youngsters against a formidable Australian side led by Pat Cummins.

(With inputs from agencies.)