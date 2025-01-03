Left Menu

Cricket Fans Thrill as India and Australia Clash at Sydney

Cricket enthusiasts gather at Sydney Cricket Ground for the fifth Test between India and Australia. With Australia leading the series 2-1, India's batting concerns loom, while fans express excitement for Jasprit Bumrah's performance. Rohit Sharma struggles as India's hopes rest on young players to post competitive scores.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-01-2025 09:44 IST | Created: 03-01-2025 09:44 IST
Cricket Fans Thrill as India and Australia Clash at Sydney
Cricket fans out SCG ahead of fifth Test of ongoing BGT. (Picture: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

Cricket fans thronged the Sydney Cricket Ground on Friday as the fifth Test match between India and Australia of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy commenced. Australia, having secured an 184-run victory in Melbourne, leads the series 2-1, dashing India's World Test Championship Final hopes at Lord's next year.

Indian fans arrived with dholaks to support their team, eager to witness star pacer Jasprit Bumrah in action. ANI reported a fan expressing excitement to see Bumrah's performance. An Australian fan predicted the home team would score 500 runs in their first innings, while a neutral Sri Lankan fan recommended bowling first due to Sydney's weather.

India's batting line-up remains under scrutiny as the series finale unfolds. With senior players struggling, young batsmen are now crucial for achieving respectable scores. Rohit Sharma, in particular, has faced criticism, averaging just 6.20 runs across five innings. On the day, India won the toss and opted to bat, marking the suspenseful start of the final Test.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Everton Plans Trio of Test Events at New Stadium

Everton Plans Trio of Test Events at New Stadium

 Global
2
Assault During Anti-Encroachment: Father-Son Duo Booked

Assault During Anti-Encroachment: Father-Son Duo Booked

 India
3
The Crucial Connection: Sleep, Memory, and Mental Health

The Crucial Connection: Sleep, Memory, and Mental Health

 India
4
Tea Shop Tensions: Local Altercation Sparks Legal Action

Tea Shop Tensions: Local Altercation Sparks Legal Action

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond the algorithms: Deep learning transforming financial landscapes

Smart surveillance: How technology is shielding farmers from deadly wheat pathogens

Bridging AI’s data provenance gap: Licensing, representation, and ethics

AI in classroom and beyond: Challenges, ethics and transformation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025