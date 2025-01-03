Cricket Fans Thrill as India and Australia Clash at Sydney

Cricket fans thronged the Sydney Cricket Ground on Friday as the fifth Test match between India and Australia of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy commenced. Australia, having secured an 184-run victory in Melbourne, leads the series 2-1, dashing India's World Test Championship Final hopes at Lord's next year.

Indian fans arrived with dholaks to support their team, eager to witness star pacer Jasprit Bumrah in action. ANI reported a fan expressing excitement to see Bumrah's performance. An Australian fan predicted the home team would score 500 runs in their first innings, while a neutral Sri Lankan fan recommended bowling first due to Sydney's weather.

India's batting line-up remains under scrutiny as the series finale unfolds. With senior players struggling, young batsmen are now crucial for achieving respectable scores. Rohit Sharma, in particular, has faced criticism, averaging just 6.20 runs across five innings. On the day, India won the toss and opted to bat, marking the suspenseful start of the final Test.

