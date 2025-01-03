Left Menu

Australian Bowlers Dominate Early in Thrilling Sydney Test Opener

On Day 1 of the Sydney Test, Australian bowlers seized control with three early wickets against India. At Lunch, India stumbled to 57/3 with Virat Kohli holding the fort. A shock lineup change saw Jasprit Bumrah lead India, while Rohit's rest was notably unexpected.

India vs Australia. (Picture: X/@ICC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

In an electrifying start to the fifth and final Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Sydney, Australian bowlers overpowered India's top order, capturing three crucial wickets early in the first session on Friday. By Lunch, India was at a precarious position of 57/3, with Virat Kohli steadying the ship at 12 not out on the crease.

Fans were taken aback when Jasprit Bumrah appeared for the toss, confirming Rohit Sharma's unexpected rest. Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul opened for India, but Australia's pacers quickly dismantled their partnership. Mitchell Starc struck first, dismissing KL Rahul for just four runs in the fifth over.

Australian pace efficiency continued as Scott Boland removed Yashasvi Jaiswal for 10 runs. Kohli's entry introduced some tension, narrowly escaping an edge behind against Boland. The umpire sought confirmation from the third umpire, Joel Wilson, who ruled in Kohli's favor after reviewing the replays. Just before the break, Nathan Lyon took Shubman Gill's wicket, adding pressure on India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

