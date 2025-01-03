Australia Tightens Grip in Sydney as India's Batting Falters

India finds itself on the back foot as Australia enjoys the upper hand in the opening day at the Sydney Cricket Ground. The visitors were dismissed for just 185 runs in the final test match, with Scott Boland leading Australia's attack with four wickets for 31 runs.

The enthusiastic crowd of 48,000 witnessed India's batting lineup falter, with only brief solace coming from Jasprit Bumrah, stepping in as captain. Bumrah managed to claim Usman Khawaja's wicket, hinting at a possible fightback.

With Australia leading the series 2-1, they are poised for victory in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy and a place in the World Test Championship final. As India grapples with a challenging situation, captain Jasprit Bumrah remains hopeful that the team can adapt to the tricky playing conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)