Olympian Jagbir Singh Hospitalized After Heart Attack

Former India hockey player and coach Jagbir Singh experienced chest congestion during a training session for the Hockey India League. After being hospitalized with a blocked artery, Jagbir suffered a heart attack. Currently in ICU, he is known for his participation in the 1988 and 1992 Olympics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rourkela | Updated: 03-01-2025 22:49 IST | Created: 03-01-2025 22:49 IST
Former India hockey forward and coach, Jagbir Singh, was rushed to the hospital after complaining of chest congestion on Friday. The 59-year-old suffered a heart attack during the procedure for a blocked artery.

Attending the Hockey India League with Team Gonasika, Jagbir was taken to Apollo Hospital following breathing issues. He is currently under intensive care.

An Olympian of the 1988 and 1992 Games, Jagbir has a rich history in Indian hockey, having earned 175 international caps and contributing as a coach in the 2004 Athens Olympics. His colleagues and fans await updates on his condition.

