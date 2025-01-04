Luke 'The Nuke' Littler: Youngest PDC Darts World Champion

Seventeen-year-old darts prodigy Luke 'The Nuke' Littler made history by defeating Michael van Gerwen 7-3 to become the youngest PDC darts world champion ever, securing a £500,000 prize.

The event was a spectacle, with a lively crowd at London's Alexandra Palace witnessing Littler's quick and decisive performance, overcoming the experience of Van Gerwen.

Despite a strong start, Van Gerwen struggled to match Littler's pace, ultimately conceding the title. Littler's historic win highlights his promising future in the sport.

(With inputs from agencies.)