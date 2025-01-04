Left Menu

Opelka Upsets Djokovic in Brisbane Thriller

Reilly Opelka defeated 24-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic in the quarterfinals of the Brisbane International, winning 7-6 (6), 6-3. This was Djokovic's first tournament of the year as he readies for the Australian Open. Opelka, now ranked 293, delivered 16 aces for the win.

Reilly Opelka delivered a stunning upset by defeating 24-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic in the quarterfinals of the Brisbane International. Opelka, displaying a powerful serve, won the match 7-6 (6), 6-3. This marked Djokovic's first tournament appearance of the season as he gears up for the Australian Open.

Djokovic, who has captured the Australian Open title 10 times, acknowledged Opelka's superior play, stating on Instagram, "Amazing tennis, Reilly. Absolutely deserved." Opelka's 16 aces, including decisive shots to close each set, were instrumental in earning one of the most significant victories of his career.

Opelka is now set to face Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard in the semifinals, following Mpetshi's win over Jakub Mensik. Meanwhile, Jiri Lehecka will confront Grigor Dimitrov in the other semifinal, after Lehecka overcame Nicolas Jarry and Dimitrov advanced past Jordan Thompson.

