Thrilling Test Match: India's Dramatic Day in Sydney
India achieved a slender lead against Australia on the second day of the fifth test in Sydney, with notable performances from Rishabh Pant and Prasidh Krishna. Despite the absence of captain Jasprit Bumrah due to injury, India managed to outplay Australia and keep the series alive.
In a dramatic turn of events at the Sydney Cricket Ground, India clinched a narrow lead against Australia despite the absence of their captain Jasprit Bumrah. Bumrah, who left the field due to an undisclosed injury, was instrumental in dismissing Australia's Marnus Labuschagne early in the match.
The Indian team showed resilience with Prasidh Krishna and Mohammed Siraj stepping up, securing crucial wickets to limit Australia to 181. Rishabh Pant delivered a remarkable 28-ball half-century, though the Australian bowlers, led by Scott Boland, countered fiercely by taking vital wickets in the afternoon session.
Australia’s Beau Webster impressed with a highest score of 57 before securing his first test wicket. As the series remains finely poised, Indian cricket continues to rally in Sydney, with hopes of squaring the series with a victory in the final test.
(With inputs from agencies.)
