Rickelton's Record-Breaking Performance Boosts South Africa in Newlands Test

South Africa's Ryan Rickelton achieved his highest first-class score with an unbeaten 213 against Pakistan in the second test at Newlands. Elevated to opener due to an injury, Rickelton partnered with Kyle Verreynne to propel South Africa to 429 for five. Pakistan faces challenges with key player injuries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-01-2025 16:17 IST | Created: 04-01-2025 16:17 IST
Ryan Rickelton

At Newlands, South Africa's Ryan Rickelton delivered a standout performance, reaching his career-best first-class score of an unbeaten 213 on the second day of the final test against Pakistan.

Rickelton took charge as an opener due to Tony de Zorzi's injury, laying a solid foundation with Kyle Verreynne, who himself contributed 74 runs in a productive sixth-wicket stand.

Pakistan faces a tough road ahead, particularly after their opener Saim Ayub suffered an ankle fracture, reducing their options for the remainder of the match and casting doubt over his participation in the ICC Champions Trophy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

