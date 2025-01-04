Rickelton's Record-Breaking Performance Boosts South Africa in Newlands Test

At Newlands, South Africa's Ryan Rickelton delivered a standout performance, reaching his career-best first-class score of an unbeaten 213 on the second day of the final test against Pakistan.

Rickelton took charge as an opener due to Tony de Zorzi's injury, laying a solid foundation with Kyle Verreynne, who himself contributed 74 runs in a productive sixth-wicket stand.

Pakistan faces a tough road ahead, particularly after their opener Saim Ayub suffered an ankle fracture, reducing their options for the remainder of the match and casting doubt over his participation in the ICC Champions Trophy.

