India Tightens Grip in Thrilling Fifth Test at Sydney

Indian seamers Prasidh Krishna and Mohammed Siraj, alongside all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy, played pivotal roles in tilting the scales in India's favor during the second day of the crucial fifth Test at Sydney Cricket Ground on Saturday. By tea, Australia had succumbed to 181 all out, surrendering a narrow four-run lead to the visiting side.

Resuming at 101/5 in the afternoon session with debutant Beau Webster and Alex Carey at the helm, Australia managed to add 31 runs before Carey was sent back to the pavilion in the 38th over for 21. His partnership with Webster briefly steadied the innings before Pat Cummins joined in, but Webster fell for a commendable 57, courtesy of Nitish Kumar Reddy's precise bowling in the 45th over.

Nitish struck again soon after, dismissing Mitchell Starc cheaply at 166. The innings wrapped up at 181 when Siraj bowled out Scott Boland, leaving the hosts with little to defend. Siraj and Prasidh Krishna each claimed three wickets, while Bumrah and Nitish Reddy took two apiece, showcasing India's bowling depth and discipline.

