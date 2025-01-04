Tension Escalates in India-Australia Test as Youngster Konstas Faces 'Intimidation' Accusations

Australia's cricket team coach, Andrew McDonald, has voiced strong concerns over how young cricketer Sam Konstas was allegedly 'intimidated' by the Indian team during their celebrations in the fifth Test match. The accusation surfaced following the dismissal of Usman Khawaja, leading to aggressive celebrations by Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah directed at Konstas.

The first day witnessed heated exchanges between Konstas and Bumrah, culminating in the bowler taking Khawaja's wicket with the last ball of the day. Indian players gathered around Konstas, an act labeled as aggressive by McDonald. Although no formal complaints were filed, McDonald cited the need to ensure Konstas' mental well-being amid the charged atmosphere.

Former Australian captain Ricky Ponting and cricketer Tom Moody expressed disappointment over Konstas' involvement in the fracas, suggesting the episode was mishandled. On the field, India's formidable bowling performance overshadowed their batting as they struggled against Australia's pace attack, wrapping up at 185 runs with a slender lead by the end of the second day's play.

