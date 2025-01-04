Left Menu

Brison Fernandes Shines as FC Goa Triumphs Over Odisha FC

Brison Fernandes scored twice as FC Goa defeated Odisha FC 4-2 in the Indian Super League. FC Goa now sits third on the table with 25 points, extending their away unbeaten streak to seven games. This victory marks Manolo Marquez's first road win against Sergio Lobera's coached team.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 04-01-2025 22:29 IST | Created: 04-01-2025 22:29 IST
Brison Fernandes Shines as FC Goa Triumphs Over Odisha FC

Brison Fernandes once again showcased his striking prowess as FC Goa secured a 4-2 victory against Odisha FC during their Indian Super League encounter on Saturday.

With this win, FC Goa cemented their hold on third place on the league table, boasting 25 points, and extended their unbeaten away streak to seven matches. Coach Manolo Marquez celebrated his first away win against a team under Sergio Lobera's charge.

Despite Odisha FC's efforts, including Jerry Lalrinzuala's historic 150th ISL appearance and Ahmed Jahouh's clever penalty, FC Goa remained dominant, notably through Brison's brace and Udanta Singh's added first-half goal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Seismic Shock: Earthquake Jolts Ethiopia

Seismic Shock: Earthquake Jolts Ethiopia

 Global
2
Blinken's Diplomatic Farewell Tour: Strengthening Allies Amidst Global Challenges

Blinken's Diplomatic Farewell Tour: Strengthening Allies Amidst Global Chall...

 United States
3
Jake Sullivan's Farewell India Trip: Cementing Indo-US Strategic Ties

Jake Sullivan's Farewell India Trip: Cementing Indo-US Strategic Ties

 United States
4
Australia's Heat Wave Raises Fire Threat Across Victoria

Australia's Heat Wave Raises Fire Threat Across Victoria

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Healthcare in Ghana: Networks of Practice Driving Universal Health Coverage

Strengthening DRC’s Economy: Overcoming Dollarization for Sustainable Prosperity

Unequal Price Impacts: How Inflation Worsens Socioeconomic Inequities in Pakistan

Toward a Modern Land Market: Tackling Informality in Ukraine’s Agricultural Sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025