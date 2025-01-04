Brison Fernandes Shines as FC Goa Triumphs Over Odisha FC

Brison Fernandes once again showcased his striking prowess as FC Goa secured a 4-2 victory against Odisha FC during their Indian Super League encounter on Saturday.

With this win, FC Goa cemented their hold on third place on the league table, boasting 25 points, and extended their unbeaten away streak to seven matches. Coach Manolo Marquez celebrated his first away win against a team under Sergio Lobera's charge.

Despite Odisha FC's efforts, including Jerry Lalrinzuala's historic 150th ISL appearance and Ahmed Jahouh's clever penalty, FC Goa remained dominant, notably through Brison's brace and Udanta Singh's added first-half goal.

