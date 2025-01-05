Barcelona's Copa Del Rey Triumph: Lewandowski Shines

Barcelona launched their Copa del Rey campaign with a decisive 4-0 triumph over the fourth-tier team Barbastro, clinching a spot in the tournament's last 16. Star player Robert Lewandowski stood out, netting two goals and underscoring the Catalan giants' dominance in the match.

Eric Garcia opened the scoring with a powerful header, followed by Lewandowski's swift responses on either side of the break. Pablo Torre capped the victory with a goal resulting from a defensive mishap by the opponents' goalkeeper, Arnau Fabrega, highlighting Barcelona's opportunistic play.

New goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny, who recently joined to cover for the injured Marc-Andre Ter Stegen, made a noteworthy debut. Coach Hansi Flick expressed satisfaction with his 100th win, praising the team's solid defensive performance and highlighting Ronald Araujo's impactful return from injury.

(With inputs from agencies.)