Barcelona's Copa Del Rey Triumph: Lewandowski Shines

Barcelona started their Copa del Rey run with a commanding 4-0 victory over fourth-tier Barbastro. Key highlights included two goals from star striker Robert Lewandowski and new debutant Wojciech Szczesny in goal. The victory marked coach Hansi Flick's 100th career win, setting up a promising Cup journey.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-01-2025 02:47 IST | Created: 05-01-2025 02:47 IST
Barcelona launched their Copa del Rey campaign with a decisive 4-0 triumph over the fourth-tier team Barbastro, clinching a spot in the tournament's last 16. Star player Robert Lewandowski stood out, netting two goals and underscoring the Catalan giants' dominance in the match.

Eric Garcia opened the scoring with a powerful header, followed by Lewandowski's swift responses on either side of the break. Pablo Torre capped the victory with a goal resulting from a defensive mishap by the opponents' goalkeeper, Arnau Fabrega, highlighting Barcelona's opportunistic play.

New goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny, who recently joined to cover for the injured Marc-Andre Ter Stegen, made a noteworthy debut. Coach Hansi Flick expressed satisfaction with his 100th win, praising the team's solid defensive performance and highlighting Ronald Araujo's impactful return from injury.

