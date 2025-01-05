Left Menu

Prasidh Krishna's Breakthrough Amidst India's Woes

Prasidh Krishna impressed with key wickets despite Indian skipper Jasprit Bumrah's absence. Australia reached 71/3 chasing 162 on day three. Scott Boland and Pat Cummins dismantled India's innings for 157. Australia's victory could secure the Border Gavaskar Trophy and a World Test Championship final spot.

Prasidh Krishna's Breakthrough Amidst India's Woes
In the absence of Indian skipper Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna made a notable impact, taking three key wickets that kept India in the game momentarily. However, Australia continued their pursuit of the 162-run target, reaching 71 for 3 by lunchtime on the third day of the fifth Test.

Scott Boland's impressive figures of 6 for 45 and Pat Cummins' 3 for 44 skittled India's innings for just 157 runs, with only Rishabh Pant and Yashasvi Jaiswal making notable contributions. Australia's requirement of 91 runs looks achievable as they aim to reclaim the Border Gavaskar Trophy and secure a World Test Championship final berth against South Africa.

Despite India's efforts, including three wickets, the bowlers struggled with consistency. Mohammed Siraj's line often strayed, offering easy runs. Prasidh's precise bowling delivered Labuschagne and Smith's wickets, giving a glimmer of hope as Usman Khawaja and Travis Head held the crease at the break.

