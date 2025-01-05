Erling Haaland Leads Manchester City Comeback Amid Premier League Drama

Erling Haaland and Manchester City appear to be back on track after a challenging period under Pep Guardiola's leadership. Haaland scored twice as City defeated West Ham 4-1, a victory marking their first consecutive Premier League wins since October.

The recent triumphs come amidst a competitive league landscape, with Arsenal, led by a young Ethan Nwaneri, only managing a 1-1 draw at Brighton, missing a chance to close the gap on league-leader Liverpool. Chelsea's winless streak continued at Crystal Palace, further denting their title hopes.

Elsewhere, a standout performance from Alexander Isak powered Newcastle to a 2-1 win over Tottenham, while Brentford delivered a crushing 5-0 defeat to struggling Southampton. As the Premier League unfolds, Liverpool retains a commanding lead, showcasing a dynamic season filled with unexpected twists.

