Australia Reclaims Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Thrilling Test Victory

Australia achieved a significant victory on the third day of the fifth test, overcoming India with a six-wicket win to reclaim the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, a feat they last accomplished a decade ago. Travis Head and Beau Webster's unbeaten partnership was pivotal in reaching the target of 162 after lunch.

India's captain Jasprit Bumrah faced challenges due to a back issue, leaving his fellow bowlers Prasidh Krishna and Mohammed Siraj to nearly turn the match in India's favor by removing four key Australian batsmen. The game, marked by rapid play, saw 15 wickets fall by Saturday before Australia dismissed India for 157 on Sunday morning.

Despite early setbacks, Head and debutant Webster maintained composure, securing victory for Australia with an unbroken fifth-wicket stand. Scott Boland's impressive figures of 6-45 contributed to the win and locked Australia's place in the World Test Championship final against South Africa.

