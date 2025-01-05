Left Menu

Gambhir Discusses Test Future of Indian Cricket Veterans

India's head coach Gautam Gambhir expressed confidence in Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, asserting their desire to excel. Despite India's series loss to Australia, Gambhir emphasized the importance of integrity and accountability. He encouraged players' participation in domestic matches to demonstrate commitment to red-ball cricket.

Updated: 05-01-2025 09:55 IST
Amidst India's recent 1-3 series loss to Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, head coach Gautam Gambhir reaffirmed his belief in the potential and passion of struggling stars Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.

Gambhir noted that the seasoned duo's decisions about their Test futures would prioritize Indian cricket's broader interests. 'They are tough people with hunger,' said Gambhir, during a post-match media interaction, further stressing the importance of maintaining honesty and fairness within the team's environment.

In addition, Gambhir underscored the necessity for players, particularly senior ones, to engage in domestic cricket, such as the Ranji Trophy, as a testament to their commitment to the game.

