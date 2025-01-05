Gambhir Discusses Test Future of Indian Cricket Veterans

Amidst India's recent 1-3 series loss to Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, head coach Gautam Gambhir reaffirmed his belief in the potential and passion of struggling stars Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.

Gambhir noted that the seasoned duo's decisions about their Test futures would prioritize Indian cricket's broader interests. 'They are tough people with hunger,' said Gambhir, during a post-match media interaction, further stressing the importance of maintaining honesty and fairness within the team's environment.

In addition, Gambhir underscored the necessity for players, particularly senior ones, to engage in domestic cricket, such as the Ranji Trophy, as a testament to their commitment to the game.

