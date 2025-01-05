Left Menu

Keni Leads Indian Squad in Historic Physically Disabled Champions Trophy

Vikrant Ravindra Keni has been announced as the captain of the Indian team for the Physically Disabled Champions Trophy in Sri Lanka, marking the first tournament since 2019. India plans to kick off their campaign against Pakistan. The squad was selected after rigorous training in Jaipur.

  • India

Vikrant Ravindra Keni has been appointed captain of the 17-member Indian team for the historic Physically Disabled Champions Trophy, set to commence in Sri Lanka on January 12.

This tournament marks the first such competition for physically disabled players since 2019, with India eagerly beginning their campaign with a highly anticipated opening match against rival Pakistan.

The DCCI's national selection panel finalized the team following an intensive training camp in Jaipur, overseen by head coach Rohit Jalani, who expressed confidence in the team's balance and capabilities.

