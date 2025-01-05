Left Menu

US Triumphs Again: United Cup Victory with Gauff and Fritz's Stellar Performances

The United States emerged victorious in the United Cup mixed team tournament, securing their second title in three years. Coco Gauff and Taylor Fritz led the charge with singles wins over Poland's top players in a thrilling final, setting the stage for the upcoming Australian Open.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-01-2025 17:34 IST | Created: 05-01-2025 17:34 IST
US Triumphs Again: United Cup Victory with Gauff and Fritz's Stellar Performances

The United States clinched their second United Cup mixed team title in three years, beating Poland 2-0 on Sunday. Coco Gauff and Taylor Fritz emerged victorious in their singles matches, ensuring a triumphant end for the top seeds in the $10 million tournament.

The decisive moment came as Fritz defeated Hubert Hurkacz 6-4, 5-7, 7-6(4), following Gauff's impressive win against Iga Swiatek in Sydney. This victory marks the U.S.'s continued dominance in the tournament, which serves as a precursor to the Australian Open.

Fritz commended Poland's performance, acknowledging the match's narrow margins. Meanwhile, Gauff expressed confidence in her form, citing her victory as a testament to her status among the world's best tennis players. Both players contributed significantly to Team USA's success, fortifying their preparations for the season's first major event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

