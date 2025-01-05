Left Menu

Real Madrid Appeals Vinicius' Red Card Amidst Racial Struggles

Real Madrid is hoping Vinicius Jr will not face suspension following their appeal against his straight red card from a recent match with Valencia. Despite being sent off, manager Carlo Ancelotti remains confident that Vinicius will avoid the minimum two-game suspension. Ancelotti also highlighted Vinicius' mental stress due to racial abuse incidents.

Real Madrid is optimistic that Vinicius Jr will be spared from suspension after the club appealed his red card from a recent 2-1 victory over Valencia, manager Carlo Ancelotti stated on Sunday. This comes as Vinicius is set to join the team in Cartagena for a Copa del Rey fixture against Deportiva Minera on Monday.

During last week's LaLiga match, the Brazilian forward was sent off after an altercation with Valencia's goalkeeper, Stole Dimitrievski. However, Ancelotti remains hopeful that Vinicius will escape the standard two-game suspension, calling the decision harsh and advocating it should have been a yellow card instead. The ongoing racial abuse faced by Vinicius in Spain also adds to his mental stress, Ancelotti acknowledged, while expressing a need to focus on future matches.

Ancelotti noted only Thibaut Courtois and Antonio Rudiger are absent as the team prepares for their Copa del Rey match. He voiced no objections to the new rules requiring a starting lineup with seven first-team players and mentioned plans to improve the team's penalty-taking performance, with several potential takers under consideration, including Vinicius.

(With inputs from agencies.)

