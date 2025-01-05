Pakistan's Saim Ayub Races Against Time for Champions Trophy Recovery

Saim Ayub, Pakistan's promising cricket talent, is set to travel from Cape Town to London for specialized medical attention to aid his recovery from an ankle injury. This comes as the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) faces a race against time to ensure Ayub's fitness for the upcoming Champions Trophy next month.

The injury occurred during the first day of the second Test against South Africa, with Ayub now sidelined for six weeks. In response, the PCB has arranged for consultations with a London-based specialist, following discussions with the Pakistani doctor's overseeing Saim's rehabilitation.

PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi emphasized the board's commitment to providing the best possible care for Ayub, highlighting his importance as an asset to Pakistan cricket. This commitment could extend to Ayub remaining in London for a comprehensive rehabilitation program, if deemed necessary by the specialists.

(With inputs from agencies.)