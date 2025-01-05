Left Menu

Rashid Khan's Late Surge Puts Afghanistan on Brink of Victory

Rashid Khan's three wickets in the final hour positioned Afghanistan for a series win against Zimbabwe in Bulawayo. Needing 73 more runs, Zimbabwe ended day four at 205/8. Khan has a total of 10 wickets with figures of 6-66 in this innings and 4-94 in Zimbabwe's first innings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-01-2025 21:40 IST | Created: 05-01-2025 21:40 IST
In a gripping contest at Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo, Afghanistan's Rashid Khan seized three critical wickets in the last hour, leaving Zimbabwe heavily reliant on their remaining batsmen as they trail by 73 runs in the second test. The hosts ended the fourth day at 205 for eight, chasing a 278-run target to clinch the series after the first match concluded in a thrilling draw.

Zimbabwe captain Craig Ervine, unbeaten on 53, will look to lead his team to an improbable victory alongside Richard Ngarava, who is three not out, as they face a rejuvenated Afghanistan side following Khan's impressive leg-spin performance. Khan has been instrumental, claiming 6-66 in Zimbabwe's second innings and accumulating a total of 10 wickets across both innings.

Afghanistan earlier posted a formidable first innings of 363, with Ismat Alam scoring a century before Blessing Muzarabani captured 6-95, setting the stage for an exhilarating final day of play.

(With inputs from agencies.)

