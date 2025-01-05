De Villiers Advises Kohli to 'Reset' for Comeback

Virat Kohli, struggling after a series of defeats in Australia, has received advice from his former teammate AB de Villiers to 'reset' his mindset. The Indian batsman, along with Rohit Sharma, faced a difficult series, leading to a 1-3 defeat against Australia and missing out on the World Test Championship final.

Kohli managed only 190 runs across nine innings in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, frequently falling into the hands of the slip cordon or the keeper. De Villiers suggests Kohli should renew his focus, treating each ball as an event and avoiding on-field battles, especially when not in top form.

The South African legend believes Kohli's fighting spirit, while a strength, also leads him into unnecessary individual duels. De Villiers emphasizes the importance of mental reset and deliberate practice to overcome such challenges and regain his form.

(With inputs from agencies.)