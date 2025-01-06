Left Menu

Mike Evans Equals Jerry Rice's Legendary Record

Mike Evans of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers achieved a historic milestone by booking his 11th consecutive season with over 1,000 receiving yards, matching Jerry Rice's record. His performance helped Tampa secure a playoff spot with a win against the New Orleans Saints. Mayfield played a crucial role in this feat.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-01-2025 04:08 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 04:08 IST
Mike Evans Equals Jerry Rice's Legendary Record

Tampa Bay Buccaneers' wide receiver Mike Evans has achieved a historic milestone, equalling Jerry Rice's record of 11 consecutive seasons with over 1,000 receiving yards. This remarkable feat was accomplished during the Buccaneers' 27-19 victory over the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.

With 36 seconds remaining and Tampa leading, quarterback Baker Mayfield executed a calculated nine-yard pass to Evans. The play not only secured Evans' record but also thrilled the home crowd and ensured a postseason berth for the Buccaneers. 'I'm thrilled to be tied with possibly the greatest receiver ever,' Evans commented.

Despite the risk of potentially turning the ball over, Mayfield and Evans successfully executed the plan, capitalizing on an opportunity against the Saints' defense. Tampa's late-season surge, with six wins out of the last seven games, has once again secured their playoff position, marking their fifth consecutive postseason appearance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden's Pro-India Legacy: A Tough Act for Trump's Return

Biden's Pro-India Legacy: A Tough Act for Trump's Return

 United States
2
Trump's Foreign Policy: Strengthening Ties with India Amidst China Challenge

Trump's Foreign Policy: Strengthening Ties with India Amidst China Challenge

 United States
3
Blizzard Alert: A Winter Storm Threatens Millions Across America

Blizzard Alert: A Winter Storm Threatens Millions Across America

 Global
4
Australia Secures Series Win in Sydney

Australia Secures Series Win in Sydney

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Carbon Markets: The EU’s Roadmap to Net-Zero Through ETS Reforms

Innovative Approaches to Digitizing Female-Run Businesses in Indonesia’s Economy

Driving Growth in ECA: Strategies for High-Income Transitions with Global Insights

Digital Economy's Impact on Carbon Emissions: Opportunities and Regional Disparities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025