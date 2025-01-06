Mike Evans Equals Jerry Rice's Legendary Record

Tampa Bay Buccaneers' wide receiver Mike Evans has achieved a historic milestone, equalling Jerry Rice's record of 11 consecutive seasons with over 1,000 receiving yards. This remarkable feat was accomplished during the Buccaneers' 27-19 victory over the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.

With 36 seconds remaining and Tampa leading, quarterback Baker Mayfield executed a calculated nine-yard pass to Evans. The play not only secured Evans' record but also thrilled the home crowd and ensured a postseason berth for the Buccaneers. 'I'm thrilled to be tied with possibly the greatest receiver ever,' Evans commented.

Despite the risk of potentially turning the ball over, Mayfield and Evans successfully executed the plan, capitalizing on an opportunity against the Saints' defense. Tampa's late-season surge, with six wins out of the last seven games, has once again secured their playoff position, marking their fifth consecutive postseason appearance.

(With inputs from agencies.)