Jasprit Bumrah Rested: A Strategic Move for India's Champions Trophy Campaign

Jasprit Bumrah, India's leading pacer, is likely to be rested for most of the upcoming home series against England due to back spasms. His participation in India's Champions Trophy campaign is under consideration as the BCCI assesses his recovery timeline. Bumrah's availability is crucial for India’s success.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sydney | Updated: 06-01-2025 11:45 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 11:45 IST
Jasprit Bumrah
  • Country:
  • Australia

Pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah is poised to be rested for much of India's upcoming home series against England, with an eye on the ICC Champions Trophy commencing February 19. The decision follows a back spasm injury that prevented him from bowling in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy's final innings.

Bumrah, who took 32 wickets during India's 1-3 defeat to Australia, faces uncertainty as the BCCI medical team works to assess the exact grade of his injury. Significant workloads have contributed to his condition, necessitating strategic management ahead of the Champions Trophy.

India will kick off their Champions Trophy campaign against Bangladesh on February 20 in Dubai. Depending on the severity of the injury, Bumrah's recovery could range from two weeks to three months. His presence is pivotal, and his participation in the series against England will depend on his physical rehab progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

