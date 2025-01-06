Left Menu

Manchester United Battles to Earn Valuable Draw Against Liverpool

Manchester United overcame recent struggles with a spirited 2-2 draw against Premier League leaders Liverpool at Anfield. Bruno Fernandes expressed mixed emotions about the result, noting the importance of the point gained, but lamenting missed chances. The result moved United to 13th place, providing a much-needed boost in their campaign.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-01-2025 12:40 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 12:40 IST
Manchester United Battles to Earn Valuable Draw Against Liverpool
Bruno Fernandes (Photo: @ManUtd/X) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes found himself grappling with mixed emotions following an intense 2-2 draw against Liverpool at Anfield. Despite recent struggles, the Red Devils delivered a performance that challenged the Premier League's top team right in their backyard, as reported by Sky Sports.

The matchup was a dramatic affair, with momentum shifting continuously until the final whistle. Though both sides shared the spoils, the match was filled with positives for Manchester United given their current form. Overwhelmed, Fernandes described the outcome as a "good" and "fair result," yet expressed regret over missing out on all three points.

In recent weeks, Manchester United's trajectory under new head coach Ruben Amorim has been inconsistent. Entering Anfield, they stood at 14th on the table, having lost to Newcastle United. Just seven points away from the relegation zone, the team needed to secure something significant. Thanks to their spirited play, they managed to claim a point, spurred on by Fernandes who urged the team to maintain this form in upcoming games.

Fernandes expressed frustration, stating, "I'm pretty upset because if we can show this today at Anfield against Liverpool, who are first in the league and probably the standout team this season, why can't we do this every week?" Post a scoreless first half, the pace picked up with Lisandro Martinez breaking the deadlock with a spirited shot. Liverpool responded swiftly, equalizing through Coady Gakpo.

Liverpool took the lead after Mohammed Salah successfully converted a penalty, following a handball by De Ligt. Despite trailing, Manchester United showed resilience, with Amad Diallo leveling the score after a cross from Alejandro Garnacho. Harry Maguire had a late opportunity to secure the victory, but the match concluded in a draw.

With the draw, Manchester United inched up to 13th place with 23 points and set their sights on hosting Southampton next week. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden's Pro-India Legacy: A Tough Act for Trump's Return

Biden's Pro-India Legacy: A Tough Act for Trump's Return

 United States
2
Trump's Foreign Policy: Strengthening Ties with India Amidst China Challenge

Trump's Foreign Policy: Strengthening Ties with India Amidst China Challenge

 United States
3
Blizzard Alert: A Winter Storm Threatens Millions Across America

Blizzard Alert: A Winter Storm Threatens Millions Across America

 Global
4
Australia Secures Series Win in Sydney

Australia Secures Series Win in Sydney

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Carbon Markets: The EU’s Roadmap to Net-Zero Through ETS Reforms

Innovative Approaches to Digitizing Female-Run Businesses in Indonesia’s Economy

Driving Growth in ECA: Strategies for High-Income Transitions with Global Insights

Digital Economy's Impact on Carbon Emissions: Opportunities and Regional Disparities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025