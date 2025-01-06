Indonesia's Quest for Stronger Leadership: Shin Tae-yong Sacked As Coach
Indonesia has dismissed coach Shin Tae-yong as football chief Erick Thohir calls for stronger leadership in pursuit of a World Cup 2026 berth. A new coach will be introduced in January to boost communication and strategies. Despite previous successes, Thohir emphasizes the need for a fresh direction.
Indonesia has parted ways with coach Shin Tae-yong, marking a pivotal shift as the country strives for a spot in the 2026 World Cup. Football Association head Erick Thohir emphasized the necessity for robust leadership to meet these aspirations.
The Southeast Asian nation, known for its fervent football fanbase, has only appeared in the World Cup once in 1938 under Dutch rule. Thohir announced a new coach will take over on January 11, aiming for improved communication and strategy implementation.
As Indonesia battles for second place in their group, Thohir assured that the transition would not disrupt the team. He stated that new leadership goals include surpassing regional expectations and securing a qualifier spot in the world's largest football stage.
(With inputs from agencies.)
