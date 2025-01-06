Abhishek Bachchan Joins European T20 Premier League as Co-Owner
Abhishek Bachchan has invested in the European T20 Premier League, enhancing its global appeal. The league, involving Ireland, Scotland, and the Netherlands, will start in July 2025. Backed by the ICC, it aims to elevate cricket in Europe, featuring top talents and extensive collaboration between cricket authorities.
The European T20 Premier League (ETPL) is making headlines with the addition of actor and entrepreneur Abhishek Bachchan as a co-owner. This privately-owned franchise, involving Ireland, Scotland, and the Netherlands, is set to debut from July 15 to August 3, 2025, featuring top talent alongside world-class players in a European cricket showcase.
Guided by an interim working group from the respective cricket boards and partner Rules Sport Tech, the ETPL's organization is on track, promising a high-caliber tournament under the International Cricket Council's (ICC) sanction. Abhishek Bachchan praised the sport's unifying power and expressed his dedication to promoting cricket's appeal globally, especially with its inclusion in the 2028 Olympics.
Warren Deutrom, ETPL Chair, praised Abhishek's involvement, noting his passion and business acumen as vital assets. Other key figures like Saurav Banerjee and Priyanka Kaul echoed similar sentiments, emphasizing cricket's growing popularity in Europe. The tournament kicks off with six teams, positioned to reach global audiences through strategic media partnerships.
