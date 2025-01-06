India Announces Squad for Women's ODI Series Against Ireland

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has unveiled the 15-player squad for the upcoming ODI series against Ireland. Set to take place at Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot, the three matches are keenly anticipated, especially as captain Harmanpreet Kaur and Renuka Singh Thakur have been rested.

Stepping in as captain is Smriti Mandhana, with Deepti Sharma serving as her vice captain. Mandhana enters the series in remarkable form, having excelled against the West Indies, where she emerged as the leading run-scorer in the T20Is and performed similarly in the ODIs.

The Indian women's team's last outing in the 50-over format saw them sweep the West Indies in a clean 3-0 series victory. This promising display sets expectations high as the team gears up to face Ireland starting January 10, concluding on January 15.

(With inputs from agencies.)