India Announces Squad for Women's ODI Series Against Ireland

India's women's cricket team will play a three-match ODI series against Ireland, with matches scheduled at Rajkot's Niranjan Shah Stadium. Captain Harmanpreet Kaur and fast bowler Renuka Singh Thakur will rest, while Smriti Mandhana leads the team. The series begins on January 10 and ends January 15.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-01-2025 13:56 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 13:56 IST
Team India (Photo: @BCCIWomen/X). Image Credit: ANI
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has unveiled the 15-player squad for the upcoming ODI series against Ireland. Set to take place at Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot, the three matches are keenly anticipated, especially as captain Harmanpreet Kaur and Renuka Singh Thakur have been rested.

Stepping in as captain is Smriti Mandhana, with Deepti Sharma serving as her vice captain. Mandhana enters the series in remarkable form, having excelled against the West Indies, where she emerged as the leading run-scorer in the T20Is and performed similarly in the ODIs.

The Indian women's team's last outing in the 50-over format saw them sweep the West Indies in a clean 3-0 series victory. This promising display sets expectations high as the team gears up to face Ireland starting January 10, concluding on January 15.

(With inputs from agencies.)

