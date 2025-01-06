Issa Kaboré's International Journey Continues

Manchester City has loaned Burkina Faso defender Issa Kaboré to Werder Bremen, marking his sixth club move without having played a game for the English champions. The loan remains subject to international clearance.

Kaboré, 23, was with Benfica earlier this season, appearing in seven matches, including two Champions League games. Werder Bremen currently sits seventh in the Bundesliga, with an eye on a top-four spot for next season's Champions League qualification.

Since signing with Manchester City in July 2020, Kaboré has not featured for their first team and was an unused substitute in early season matches. He has played five times for Burkina Faso this season, aiding their qualification for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, scheduled in Morocco in December.

(With inputs from agencies.)