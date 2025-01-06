Left Menu

India's Squash Prodigy Anahat Singh Clinches British Junior Open U-17 Title

Anahat Singh, a promising young squash player from India, secured the U-17 title at the British Junior Open, defeating Egypt's Malika El Karaksy. Previously, she has triumphed in U-11 and U-15 categories and participated in the Commonwealth Games. Anahat ranks 82nd in the PSA world rankings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Birmingham | Updated: 06-01-2025 22:18 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 22:18 IST
India's emerging squash sensation, Anahat Singh, achieved a significant milestone by winning the U-17 title at the British Junior Open. Singh, at just 16 years old, showcased remarkable resilience to triumph over Egypt's Malika El Karaksy.

Despite losing the opening game, the Indian athlete, seeded first, turned the match around with scores of 4-11, 11-9, 6-11, 11-5, 11-3. This victory marks her continued success in the tournament, having previously claimed titles in the U-11 and U-15 categories.

Singh's rise in the sport has been noteworthy, as she was the youngest Indian athlete to compete at the 2022 Commonwealth Games and earned bronze at the Asian Games and Championships. She currently holds the 82nd position in the PSA world rankings.

