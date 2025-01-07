Sports Roundup: Mental Health, Trades, and Celebrated Debuts

The world of sports is currently witnessing a diverse array of developments. Among these, the parents of Grayson Murray, a late PGA Tour player, have launched a new foundation dedicated to mental health awareness following his tragic passing earlier this year.

In other significant news, the Los Angeles Dodgers have traded infielder Gavin Lux to the Cincinnati Reds. This move comes shortly after the Dodgers strengthened their infield line-up by acquiring Korean player Hyeseong Kim.

Moreover, the NFL is seeing its share of flux with prominent coaching changes like the firing of the New England Patriots' Jerod Mayo, along with major adjustments in teams like the Jacksonville Jaguars and Seattle Seahawks as they prepare for future seasons.

(With inputs from agencies.)