Indiana Vassilev Among Rising Stars in U.S. Soccer Camp

Indiana Vassilev, former Aston Villa forward, joins U.S. training camp roster ahead of friendlies. Several players could debut including him. Vassilev's career highlights include playing in the Premier League and MLS. The camp features mostly MLS players with no Europe-based participants. Coach Mauricio Pochettino leads the squad.

Indiana Vassilev, once a promising talent at Aston Villa, has earned a spot in the U.S. training camp ahead of upcoming friendlies against Venezuela and Costa Rica. Vassilev is among ten players on the cusp of making national team debuts, reflecting U.S. Soccer's focus on nurturing fresh talent.

Vassilev's career journey has seen him transition from the Premier League to Major League Soccer, where he spent time with clubs such as Inter Miami and St. Louis. The U.S. training camp roster under Coach Mauricio Pochettino mainly comprises MLS-based players, with notable absences of Europe-based players for these non-FIFA dates.

Other key players returning to the national scene include Walker Zimmerman and goalkeeper Zack Steffen, both eager to strengthen their positions in the lineup. The mix of youth and experience aims to equip the U.S. team for future competitive matches, including the CONCACAF Nations League.

