Naomi Osaka Announces Breakup Ahead of Australian Open

Four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka took to social media to announce her separation from rapper Cordae, just days ahead of the Australian Open. The couple welcomed a daughter in Los Angeles in July 2023, and Osaka returned to professional tennis last year after a 15-month break.

Osaka's message emphasized there is no animosity between the two, praising Cordae as a great person and father. She expressed gratitude for their time together, noting that becoming a parent has been a life-changing experience.

As preparations for the Australian Open intensify, Osaka's recent participation in a tournament final in Auckland, New Zealand, ended abruptly due to an injury sustained after leading in the opening set. Fans eagerly anticipate her appearance in Melbourne despite the challenges.

