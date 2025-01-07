Naomi Osaka Announces Breakup Ahead of Australian Open
Naomi Osaka, four-time Grand Slam champion, revealed her breakup with rapper Cordae via social media just days before the Australian Open. They became parents to a daughter in July 2023. Osaka, who previously won the Australian Open in 2019 and 2021, withdrew from a tournament due to injury.
Four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka took to social media to announce her separation from rapper Cordae, just days ahead of the Australian Open. The couple welcomed a daughter in Los Angeles in July 2023, and Osaka returned to professional tennis last year after a 15-month break.
Osaka's message emphasized there is no animosity between the two, praising Cordae as a great person and father. She expressed gratitude for their time together, noting that becoming a parent has been a life-changing experience.
As preparations for the Australian Open intensify, Osaka's recent participation in a tournament final in Auckland, New Zealand, ended abruptly due to an injury sustained after leading in the opening set. Fans eagerly anticipate her appearance in Melbourne despite the challenges.
