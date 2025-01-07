Left Menu

Naomi Osaka Announces Breakup Ahead of Australian Open

Naomi Osaka, four-time Grand Slam champion, revealed her breakup with rapper Cordae via social media just days before the Australian Open. They became parents to a daughter in July 2023. Osaka, who previously won the Australian Open in 2019 and 2021, withdrew from a tournament due to injury.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 07-01-2025 09:02 IST | Created: 07-01-2025 09:02 IST
Naomi Osaka Announces Breakup Ahead of Australian Open
Naomi Osaka
  • Country:
  • Australia

Four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka took to social media to announce her separation from rapper Cordae, just days ahead of the Australian Open. The couple welcomed a daughter in Los Angeles in July 2023, and Osaka returned to professional tennis last year after a 15-month break.

Osaka's message emphasized there is no animosity between the two, praising Cordae as a great person and father. She expressed gratitude for their time together, noting that becoming a parent has been a life-changing experience.

As preparations for the Australian Open intensify, Osaka's recent participation in a tournament final in Auckland, New Zealand, ended abruptly due to an injury sustained after leading in the opening set. Fans eagerly anticipate her appearance in Melbourne despite the challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Economic Tensions Underscore Market Caution

Economic Tensions Underscore Market Caution

 Global
2
South Korea's Political Turmoil: The Attempted Detention of President Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korea's Political Turmoil: The Attempted Detention of President Yoon S...

 South Korea
3
Amazon's Broadband Ambitions & UK Rail Expansion: Top Financial Stories

Amazon's Broadband Ambitions & UK Rail Expansion: Top Financial Stories

 Global
4
Italy Secures $1.5 Billion Future with SpaceX

Italy Secures $1.5 Billion Future with SpaceX

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Resilience: Fiscal Strategies to Combat Climate Risks in Southeast Asia

Battling the Heat: Bangladesh’s Struggle with Rising Temperatures and Economic Fallout

Global Health Spending Outlook: Challenges and Opportunities Through 2029

Paving the Way for Digital Education: Insights from the Latest Report

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025