K-Pop Icons Lisa and Jennie Shine as Soloists at Coachella 2023
Lisa and Jennie from Blackpink debuted as solo artists at Coachella 2023, showcasing distinct hip-hop styles. Lisa, in a red outfit, mesmerized audiences with her performance of 'MONEY'. Blackpink made history by being the first K-pop headliners at the festival. The event marks a growing US interest in K-pop.
Blackpink members Lisa and Jennie captivated audiences with their solo performances at Coachella 2023, marking another historic moment for the K-pop industry. Lisa's captivating rendition of 'MONEY,' performed under red lights, set the stage for a weekend filled with diverse K-pop acts.
Reflecting the rise in K-pop's popularity in the United States, Coachella witnessed performances from groups like ENHYPEN and XG. Blackpink notably earned recognition as the first K-pop headliners at the festival, underscoring the global appeal of Korean pop music.
Lisa's solo album 'Alter Ego,' set for a 2025 release, features collaborations with artists like Doja Cat and Megan Thee Stallion, following her departure from YG Entertainment. Both Lisa and Jennie are expanding their careers, with ventures into acting and solo music projects.
