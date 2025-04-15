Left Menu

K-Pop Icons Lisa and Jennie Shine as Soloists at Coachella 2023

Lisa and Jennie from Blackpink debuted as solo artists at Coachella 2023, showcasing distinct hip-hop styles. Lisa, in a red outfit, mesmerized audiences with her performance of 'MONEY'. Blackpink made history by being the first K-pop headliners at the festival. The event marks a growing US interest in K-pop.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-04-2025 00:06 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 00:06 IST
K-Pop Icons Lisa and Jennie Shine as Soloists at Coachella 2023

Blackpink members Lisa and Jennie captivated audiences with their solo performances at Coachella 2023, marking another historic moment for the K-pop industry. Lisa's captivating rendition of 'MONEY,' performed under red lights, set the stage for a weekend filled with diverse K-pop acts.

Reflecting the rise in K-pop's popularity in the United States, Coachella witnessed performances from groups like ENHYPEN and XG. Blackpink notably earned recognition as the first K-pop headliners at the festival, underscoring the global appeal of Korean pop music.

Lisa's solo album 'Alter Ego,' set for a 2025 release, features collaborations with artists like Doja Cat and Megan Thee Stallion, following her departure from YG Entertainment. Both Lisa and Jennie are expanding their careers, with ventures into acting and solo music projects.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

 United States
2
The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

 Global
3
Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Trade Tensions

Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Tr...

 Vietnam
4
Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025