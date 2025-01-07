Cameron Norrie Avoids Disqualification: A Close Call at Auckland

British tennis star Cameron Norrie issued a swift apology after narrowly escaping disqualification when his racquet struck a spectator at the ATP Tour tournament in Auckland.

The incident occurred during Norrie's match against Facundo Diaz Acosta, when he tossed his racquet into the air, inadvertently hitting a woman in a court-side box. Despite the brief scare, the spectator was uninjured and laughed off the incident, acknowledging Norrie's apology.

Norrie received a warning from the chair umpire and continued his match, ultimately losing 6-2, 6-3. Norrie's actions drew comparisons to previous incidents involving Novak Djokovic and others, highlighting the importance of caution on the court.

