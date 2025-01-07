Left Menu

Adidas Joins Mercedes Formula One: A New Era

Adidas has partnered with the Mercedes Formula One team as kit suppliers in a new era following Lewis Hamilton's departure. Previously associated with Puma, the team will now sport specially-designed Adidas apparel. The new range, including clothing and accessories, will be available to fans ahead of the 2023 season.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-01-2025 16:03 IST | Created: 07-01-2025 16:03 IST
Adidas Joins Mercedes Formula One: A New Era
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Adidas is set to make its debut in Formula One by partnering with the Mercedes team, stepping in as kit suppliers in the post-Lewis Hamilton period. The multi-year deal, announced Tuesday, comes after Puma previously outfitted the team, which saw a fourth-place finish in Hamilton's final season.

Leaked images and media reports had pointed to this collaboration since last year, and Mercedes confirmed that the Adidas-designed kit will also reach fans, with limited editions slated throughout the year.

The new collection, which spans apparel, footwear, and accessories, is scheduled to be unveiled next month before the season kicks off in Australia on March 16. Mercedes Team Principal Toto Wolff stated the partnership signifies a new chapter for the team. With Hamilton moving to Ferrari, rookie Kimi Antonelli now joins George Russell as a new driver lineup.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Economic Tensions Underscore Market Caution

Economic Tensions Underscore Market Caution

 Global
2
South Korea's Political Turmoil: The Attempted Detention of President Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korea's Political Turmoil: The Attempted Detention of President Yoon S...

 South Korea
3
Amazon's Broadband Ambitions & UK Rail Expansion: Top Financial Stories

Amazon's Broadband Ambitions & UK Rail Expansion: Top Financial Stories

 Global
4
Italy Secures $1.5 Billion Future with SpaceX

Italy Secures $1.5 Billion Future with SpaceX

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Sustainable Energy in Improving Health, Education, and Well-Being in Africa

2030 WRG’s Vision: Turning Water Scarcity into Opportunity with Global Solutions

Green Transport Strategies to Transform the Western Balkans for a Sustainable Future

Transforming Public Health in Lagos: The Promise and Challenges of mHealth Solutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025