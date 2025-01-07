Adidas Joins Mercedes Formula One: A New Era

Adidas is set to make its debut in Formula One by partnering with the Mercedes team, stepping in as kit suppliers in the post-Lewis Hamilton period. The multi-year deal, announced Tuesday, comes after Puma previously outfitted the team, which saw a fourth-place finish in Hamilton's final season.

Leaked images and media reports had pointed to this collaboration since last year, and Mercedes confirmed that the Adidas-designed kit will also reach fans, with limited editions slated throughout the year.

The new collection, which spans apparel, footwear, and accessories, is scheduled to be unveiled next month before the season kicks off in Australia on March 16. Mercedes Team Principal Toto Wolff stated the partnership signifies a new chapter for the team. With Hamilton moving to Ferrari, rookie Kimi Antonelli now joins George Russell as a new driver lineup.

(With inputs from agencies.)