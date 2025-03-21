Lewis Hamilton's Surprising Pole Position Stirring Excitement at Ferrari

Lewis Hamilton left fans astonished with his breakout sprint pole position for Ferrari in China, during only his second race weekend with the team. This remarkable feat saw him breaking the Shanghai circuit's lap record and achieving the pole position for Saturday's 100km sprint race.

Hamilton, a legendary seven-time world champion, joined Ferrari from Mercedes, bringing with him an impressive record of 105 wins and 104 poles. His unexpected triumph in sprint qualifying rekindles excitement amongst fans and justified the pre-race hype after a lackluster performance in Australia.

Beating Red Bull's Max Verstappen by 0.018 seconds, Hamilton expressed surprise and excitement over this unexpected achievement on the team radio. He outperformed his Ferrari teammate Charles Leclerc, marking an impressive start at his new team.

