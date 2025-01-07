AB de Villiers Hails Tristan Stubbs as the Future of South African Cricket

Former South African cricket star AB de Villiers has lauded emerging talent Tristan Stubbs, highlighting his consistent performances on both franchise and international stages. De Villiers spoke highly of Stubbs ahead of the SA20 league season three, set to begin on January 9, with defending champions Sunrisers Eastern Cape facing MI Cape Town in the opening match at St George's Park, Gqeberha.

Praising Stubbs, de Villiers emphasized his aggressive batting style, especially in white-ball cricket, while finding it interesting that the young player prefers Test cricket. 'He is a spectacular player. I'm a big fan and follow his career closely. It's intriguing that despite looking like a typical aggressive white-ball cricketer who can hit the ball everywhere, Stubbs favors Tests,' noted de Villiers.

De Villiers sees an exciting future for Stubbs, underscoring his potential to dictate play and his ability to evolve in T20 cricket. The Proteas legend foresees Stubbs cementing his blueprint across all formats, becoming a vital asset for South African cricket. He also commended Stubbs's all-round skills, citing his ability to bowl and his excellence in the field.

(With inputs from agencies.)