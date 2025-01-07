Top Cricket Stars Vie for ICC Women's Player of the Month - December 2024

India's powerhouse, Smriti Mandhana, Australia's versatile Annabel Sutherland, and South African pioneer Nonkululeko Mlaba have surfaced as the main contenders for the ICC Women's Player of the Month for December 2024. Mandhana, a luminary in India's cricketing galaxy, returned to dominance during her nation's daunting tour of Australia and later against the West Indies at home.

In a formidable comeback after initial setbacks in the series against Australia, Mandhana dazzled with a century, scoring 105 off 109 deliveries in the concluding contest. She sustained her formidable form into the West Indies matchups, proudly notching two half-centuries in ODIs and achieving three successive fifties in T20Is, leading India to clinch the series 2-1. Her remarkable December statistics highlight 270 ODI runs at an average of 45.00 and 193 T20I runs at a superb strike rate of 159.50.

Annabel Sutherland of Australia emerged with an all-round prominence, contributing significantly with bat and ball. Her tactical prowess ensured Australia a clean sweep in the ODIs during December. Striking two incredible centuries, her innings encompassed 110 against India and an unbeaten 105 versus New Zealand. Enhancing her batting feats, Sutherland captured nine wickets, earning the Player of the Series in both contests.

Meanwhile, South African bowling sensation Nonkululeko Mlaba inscribed her place in history by recording a phenomenal ten-wicket haul in the landmark Test against England in Bloemfontein. Despite South Africa's defeat, Mlaba's achievements in the red-ball domain were unprecedented for her nation. In subsequent ODIs, while South Africa faced a series loss, Mlaba's talent was undeniable as she captured 12 wickets across formats.

